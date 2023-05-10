John Henderson Parker Jr., affectionately known as “Boochie,” was the second of four children born to Delois and Charles Parker on May 22, 1982 in Magnolia. On Thursday, April 27, 2023, he transitioned from his earthly life to a land of eternal rest with God.
He joined Damascus Baptist Church at an early age. During his formative years, he served as a youth usher at Damascus. Later, he would visit Austin Temple Church of God in Christ whenever he visited Magnolia.
“Boochie” moved to Plano, Texas, with his mother in 2009. However, his roots and his love would always be in Magnolia, Arkansas -- where he often visited his children whom he loved dearly and was so proud of their accomplishments, sister, grandparents, nieces, nephews, cousins, and his lifelong friends on Caldwell and Ross Streets.
He was a jack of all trades. “Boochie” would go from fixing bicycles and reselling them to cutting hair and doing construction. Most of all, he was passionate about being the protector of his mother and family.
“Boochie” spent the first five years of his life in Village, Arkansas, with his granny Adell whom he loved so much. His grandfather, Johnnie Parker, gave him his name, John Henderson Parker Jr., and “Boochie” was extremely proud to honor that name and represent the Parker Family.
He loved talking to the older generation to gain wisdom from their experiences as well as talk about God and the Bible. People would say that he had an “old soul,” and gave him the nickname, “Old School.”
He was preceded in death by his brother, Roderick Parker; maternal grandparents, Fred and Emma Alexander; paternal grandparents, Johnny and Ida B. Parker; Adell Richards and Elma Mae Carter; two uncles, Fred Douglas Alexander, and Johnny Ray Parker; and first cousin, Mikey, aka “Mighty Man.”
Beautiful memories of him are left to be cherished with his mother, Delois Alexander of Plano, TX; father, Charles Parker of Magnolia; children, DeAnna Parker and TreJohn Parker, both of Magnolia; sisters, Shalonda Parker and Jasmine Parker of Magnolia; brothers, Rodney C. (Tiana) Parker and Rodney (Cinini) Keener, both of Dallas, Dwayne Parker of TEXarkana, and Tyrone Mayo of Las Vegas; one stepbrother, Damoncus Shaw; four nieces, to whom he was a father figure, Shakedra (D’Andre) Todd of Augusta, GA, Keana Brewer of Magnolia, McKenzie Parker (Rod’s daughter) of Dallas, TX, and Kaylee Parker of TEXarkana; nephew, Rashawn Parker of Dallas; two aunts, Sharon (Mike) Colvin of Magnolia and Harriett Walker of Arlington, TX; four uncles, Larry Alexander of Magnolia, Van Earl (Bertha) Alexander of TEXarkana, Van J. (Jackie) Alexander of Lancaster, TX, and Kenneth Ray Carter of Dallas; mother of his two children, Ebony Gray; two great nieces, Madisyn and Ayla Kate of Magnolia; two great nephews, Brycen and Cameron of Augusta, GA; special sister-in-law, CheKayla Paul; special friend, Shenita Thomas of Plano, TX; and a host of other loving relatives and great friends (a part of the West Side “500 Block” Crew) who will miss him dearly.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
Celebration of Life services will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
Burial will follow at Damascus Cemetery in Village.