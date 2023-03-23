Our beloved Mable Annette Thomas was born November 22, 1969 to the late Mable Jean Cooper-Moddies, and Willie Moddies.
Our hearts were truly broken when her precious life ended on March 17, 2023.
She was loved by many and will be truly missed by the lives she genuinely impacted in a beautiful way. Mable Annette attended Magnolia High School and was a part of the 1989 Graduation Class. She accepted Christ at an early age at Galilee Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor T. C. Jamerson. She later joined Polly Chapel Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Reginald G. Reid Sr. She was a faithful worker at Magnolia Manor, and Tiger Harry’s for years. She truly enjoyed working and helping people.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Moddies and Mable Jean Cooper-Moddies; one niece, Anneka Warren; and two nephews, Montez Moddies and Clarence Lewis.
She leaves to cherish her memories five children, Jeffery Thomas, LaCadran Thomas, Ashley Thomas, A’rica Thomas, and Kayla Daniel; one bonus son, Davarius Hunter; three bonus daughters, Carmen Brewer, TyEsha Daniels, and Emuni Anderson; one brother, Willie Moddies; five sisters, Stephanie Moddies, Cheryl Lewis, Marilyn Greer, Lyshanda Moddies, and her twin Jeanette Moddies; 16 grandchildren; special friend, Connie Blakenship; and many other family and friends.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2023at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Celebration of Life services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
Burial will follow at 23rd Psalms Cemetery in Magnolia, under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Rev. Reginald G. Reid Sr. will be the eulogist.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.