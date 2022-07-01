Lola Clair (Carey) Thompson, 84, of Waldo, formerly of Pasadena, TX passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
She was born August 8, 1937, in Beaumont, TX. Lola loved bird watching, gardening, cooking, roller skating, bowling, sewing and embroidery.
Lola was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis Nolan Carey and Falithia Leigh Thelma (LaBin) Carey Hall.
She is survived by her children, Lola Kathryn Smith, Cynthia Ann Phelps Cox and Jerald Roy Phelps, all of Waldo, and Carol Sue Holt and husband Jimmy of Magnolia; a brother, Robert Dale Carey and wife Colleen of West Virginia; grandchildren, Angela Fagg and Ari DeAlejandro, Misty Woolsey and husband Garrett, Joseph Hill, Wendy Brigham, Michael Cox, Ryan Phelps, and Charles Phelps; and a host of great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home in Magnolia.
