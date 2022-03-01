James Curry was born December 25, 1927 on a small farm in the Milner community of Columbia County to the late George and Pearl Porchia Curry. He died February 16, 2022 at Omni Manor Health Care Center, Youngstown, OH.
He accepted Christ as his personal savior and joined St. Matthew Baptist Church at an early age. At a young age, James knew his priorities in life and knew he had to work for a living. He moved to Youngstown, OH when he was 21 years old and remained there until his death. He worked for several steel companies for over 50 years.
James met and married Eula Mae and remained with her until her death. He was married to "Mae" for 50 years.
He was preceded in death by six sisters, Agnes Johnson, Jean Curry, Edna Armstrong, Mattie Woods, Georgia Mae Banks and Annie Nesbitt; and five brothers, Abner, Johnnie, Warren G., William and Clarence Curry.
James is survived by his precious sister, Carrie Mae Paschal of Fairfield, CA; two sisters-in-law, Vivian Curry and Elsie Curry of Camden; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends that dearly loved him.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Friday at Marks Funeral Home in Magnolia.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at St. Matthew Cemetery, County Road 62, McNeil, under the direction of Marks Funeral Home.
The Rev. Vincent Waller will be the clergyman.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask during visitation and the service.
Arrangements are under the direction of Marks Funeral Home of Magnolia. CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.