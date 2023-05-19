Holloway Gantt, 91, died Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Fate, TX.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Henderson's Mortuary.
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: May 19, 2023 @ 9:51 pm
