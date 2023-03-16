Vanessa Ann Cooper was born July 12, 1960 to the late Henry Lee Cooper and the late Lillie Mae McCray. On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, she answered God’s call and entered into eternal rest.
She received her formal education in the Magnolia School District. At an early age, her spiritual instruction with her acceptance of Christ as her Lord and Savior.
Vanessa was a homemaker and she loved braiding hair. Her love for children placed her in the position to help raise not just her own children, but also other children as well.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Latisha Cooper; grandson, Tykell Mallory; sister, Beverly McCray; brothers, James Earl Cooper, James Henry Cooper and Victor Cooper; and a special friend, Loarce Jamerson.
Those left to cherish beautiful memories of her are her two sons, Terry Cooper of TexARKana and Jamesky Scott of Little Rock; one daughter, Tanisha Mallory of Magnolia; 16 sisters, Mattie Jamerson, Nicole (Frank) Moss, and Leslee Cooper, all of Magnolia, Lee Anna Cooper of El Dorado, Barbara Wright, Latonya Cooper, Henryetta Cooper, Takelya Cooper, Marilyn Cooper, Lorraine Harper, and Gloria Cooper, all of Los Angeles, Tyrunya Cooper and Cheryl Paschal, both of Las Vegas, Alicia Smith of Hope, Deidra Forrest of TEXarkana, and Dianne Brown of Waldo; three brothers, Henry Dale (Michelle) Cooper of TEXarkana, Lashunn Hunter of Dallas; and David (Paulette) Easter of Camden; seven grandchildren, Korayona Ross, Kadarrion Cooper, KoryAsia Turner, Keziah Cooper, Jordan Cooper, Jaida Cooper, and Ja’Terrion Cooper; two great-grandchildren, Carlaya Cooper and Lashay Paschal; special niece, Shameka Robinson; six aunts; three uncles; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Celebration of Life services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 17, 2023 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
Burial will follow at St. Matthews Cemetery in McNeil under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC. Rev. Tony Smith, eulogist.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
