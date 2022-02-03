Sixty years ago, on November 15, 1961, Larry Don Smith was born to Laters Faye Biddle and Perry William Smith in Emerson. Larry attended several different schools such as Emerson, Walker and later Magnolia and became a member of the Class of 1981. He died Sunday, January 30, 2022.
Larry later attended CDL school but did not adventure on that route, instead he pursued his calling, cutting trees. His calling started at the early age of 15, alone the side of his stepfather, Donell Rhone, whom he loved and called his dad. Larry changed his career in the early 90’s to working at ConAgra but he couldn’t stay away from his calling and passion for cutting trees. He started working with Wright Tree Service while working nights at ConAgra and decided to continue his career with Wright Tree Service until the passing of his mentor, Rev. Adam Wright. While working for Rev. Adam Wright he became one of the Wright family members, Rev. Adam made it known he loved Larry like he was his own son and most people actually thought Rev. Adam was his father. Larry also loved working on cars and took many jobs in his spare time, he was the neighborhood and family mechanic.
Me being baby Sis’ I asked Larry one day, “Who gave you the name ‘Love’?” He replied, “The ladies love Larry, ‘cause I’m the Love doctor.”
Love was preceded in death by both his maternal grandparents, Ocie and Oliva Biddle; his biological father, William Perry Smith; his daughter, Amanda Wyrick; and a brother-in-law, Michael Crockett.
Love leaves to celebrate his lasting memories to his parents, Donell and Faye Rhone; one sister, Shaneka Crockett; one brother, Patrick (Shirley Ann) Smith; three daughters, Marisha (DeCarlos) Beck, Taylor (Kalvionte) Young, and Malaysia (Lee) Hunter; one son, Xavier Wyrick; a special son, Marquis ‘”Bugg” Morris, whom he treated and loved as his own; his companion whom he loved dearly, Doris Ann Fields; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; godson, Karderian Smith; his last of the Three Amigos best friend, Greg Carter; his friend, Teddy Lee Simmons; the Wright family and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Marks Funeral Home.
Services will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Marks Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia. Clergy will be Pastor Oresa Blanks.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask during visitation and the service.
