The Rev. Tommy Ellis, 65, of Magnolia died Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at John R. Williamson Hospice House in El Dorado.
Funeral arrangements are pending with Marks Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Updated: December 16, 2021 @ 4:12 pm
