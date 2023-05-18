Beatrice Cornelius-Godbolt was called home to glory on May 5, 2023 at Wentworth Place in Magnolia at the age of 94.
She was born June 15, 1928 to the late Frank Cornelius and Gulian Breakfield Cornelius. She was the last of her seven siblings. She attended and graduated from Bumphram High School in Bradley.
Sister Beatrice met Eddie B. Godbolt and they married on July 8, 1950. He preceded her in death. They were married for over 60 years. To this union, six children were born: Eddie B. Godbolt Jr., Johnny Frank Godbolt, Ivory Godbolt Sr., Kathy Dixon, Delphine Godbolt and Ricky Godbolt.
Mrs. Godbolt worked for many years at Stamps Nursing Manor in Stamps, and did In-home service work. She took great pride in spending time with her grandchildren. She taught them how to make homemade ice cream, the alphabet, and how to play dominoes.
Mrs. Godbolt was active in her church. She served on the Mother’s Board, Mission Band, and was also a singer in the choir until her health began to decline.
Mrs. Godbolt is preceded in death by her parents; all of her siblings; her husband, Eddie B. Godbolt; sons, Eddie Jr., and Johnny; and daughter, Dalphine.
Mrs. Beatrice Godbolt leaves to cherish her memory Ivory Mack Godbolt Sr. (Shelia) of Buckner, Kathy Yvonne Dixon (Ollie) of Rosston, and Rickey Charles Godbolt (Barbara) of Aberdeen, MD; a daughter-in-law, Sherry Godbolt of Falcon; 13 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends that loved her deeply.
Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Friday, May 19 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
Burial will follow at Kendrick Chapel Cemetery in Waldo.
The Rev. Fred Jackson will be the eulogist.