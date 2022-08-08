Frank Turk Jr., 86, of TexARKana made his way to heaven on August 7, 2022.
He was born December 12, 1935 in Village to Frank and Julia Dendy Turk. After graduating with a bachelor of science in geology from Southern State College, he entered the U.S. Navy Officer Candidate School. Upon completion of his training, he was commissioned a naval officer. He was stationed on board the USS George Clymer in the Pacific and served as the communications officer.
Upon completion of active duty, Frank became a special agent for the Naval Investigative Service and later for the United States Department of Defense and retired after 25 years of service. He remained in the U.S. Navy Reserve and retired with the rank of commander.
Frank was a successful businessman, buying and selling real estate and timber and working in the oil and gas industry. He also raised cattle on his farm south of TexARKana. He served on the Arkansas Geologic Commission, Arkansas Criminal Defense Review Committee, TexARKana Airport Board, Miller County Water Board, Miller County Equalization Board, and he was a member of the First United Methodist Church, TexARKana.
He was a ping pong champion in the Navy. He loved ballroom dancing with his wife, Ann, and played hearts with his friends at the Elks Lodge. He was a generous provider to his family and had a mischievous sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.
His loving wife of 50 years, Ann O'Neal Turk, died in 2009.
He is survived by his two daughters, Teresa Turk of Fayetteville and Tamara Turk, of Georgetown, TX; his beloved grandson, William Turk Lachowsky of Georgetown, TX; his brother, Dr. Leslie Turk; his nieces, Dr. Kelly (James) Hood of Lafayette, CA and Meredith Robinett of Longview, TX; favorite nephew, Les Turk (Shara) of Little Rock; and many cousins.
The family thanks the staff at The Retreat at Kenwood for the kind and patient care they provided, and his hospice nurse, Mike Severa.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Village Methodist Cemetery with Dr. Eric Goble officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia. Friends and family are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the TexARKana Elks Lodge 399 or the American Cancer Society.
