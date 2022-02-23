Dorris Ann Rateliff, 86, a resident of Magnolia since 1944 passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022.
She was born in Sterling, KS, on June 7, 1935. She was the daughter of Dr. Samuel Denny Smith, a historian who was the first member of the faculty at what is now known as Southern Arkansas University to hold a doctorate, and Mabel Dorris Smith, who worked for many years at Talbot’s on the square.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Rateliff; and two granddaughters: Kristy Garrison and Melinda Williams.
She is survived by her brother, Denny Smith, wife Nancy, nephew Dr. Sam Smith, and niece Terri Darling, all of Little Rock; her daughter, Pam Philpot, and husband, Tommy, of Waskom, TX; her son, Dr. John D. Rateliff, and wife, Janice Coulter, of Kent, WA; grandchildren, Misty Lybarger and husband Kyle, Stormy Sladaritz and husband Will, Allen Hutchins, Tommy Philpot Jr. and wife Whitney; and 12 great-grandchildren. She also had many special friends, extended family members, church family, and Walmart family who will miss her dearly.
She was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church of Magnolia, where she served as an elder. She was also the local voice of Walmart for 34 years, who answered the phone for almost all incoming calls.
She was a generous honorary aunt to many children of her acquaintance, mindful of birthdays and special occasions. She loved to collect rocks, each of which came with a memory of the person who gave it to her and where it had come from. She was a lifetime vegetarian and lover of cats. She also loved rock music and thoroughly enjoyed a ZZ Top concert a friend took her to in El Dorado in 2017.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church with Dr. Pierre Boumtje officiating.
Burial will follow at Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
