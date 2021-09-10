Jean Hayes, 85, of Magnolia passed away Friday, September 10, 2021, at The Green House Cottages of Wentworth Place.
Jean was born August 31, 1936, in Winger, TX to Elston and Velma (Moore) Thomas.
Jean began working for Pittman’s Nursery at a young age and quickly realized she had a natural talent for plants and flowers. She worked many years in the nursery and managed Pittman’s Garden Center for several years. She continued working for Aydani’s Gardens until the last few years. The Pittman’s and Aydani’s were a big part of her life and were like family.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Joe Thomas, Lummus Thomas and Looney Thomas; sister, Betty Thomas Hayne; husband, Jerry Hayes; and her special little dog, Skeeter.
Jean is survived by her sisters-in-law, Jessie Thomas of Bossier City, LA, Donna Beevers of Magnolia, Nancy Gaston of Sparkman and Sue Briner of Camden; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Monday at Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery with Bro. David Watkins officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Viewing and signing of the guest book will be at the funeral home 1-5 p.m. Sunday, September 12.
