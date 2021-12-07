Rebecca Louise (Porter) Huddleston, 92, of Hampton, formerly of Magnolia, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021 at her home in Hampton.
She was born on December 12, 1928 in Washington, Arkansas to the late William Lee Porter and Tommie Ruth (Lester) Porter. She was an active member of Central Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and Bible Drills. She also taught her daughters how to play the piano.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carroll Lee Huddleston; five brothers, Robert Porter, Jimmy Porter, Doc Porter and Buddy Porter; and three sisters, Katie Martin, Margaret Bigham and Susie Dubrosky.
Louise is survived by her children, Tom Huddleston of Mountain View and his children and families, Amy Huddleston, Lee Huddleston and wife Jenn and their child Dawson Huddleston; Rebecca Scott and her husband Van of Canton, GA; Leah Seabaugh and her husband Mitch of Newnan, GA and their children and families, Karen McRae and husband Will and their children, Alexandria McRae, Rebecca McRae, Jacob McRae, and Leah McRae; Ryan Seabaugh and wife Faryl and their children, Andrew Seabaugh, Emmett Boeving, Charlotte Seabaugh, Everett Seabaugh, Aloysius Seabaugh, and Walter Seabaugh; Andrea Turner and her husband Ricky of Hampton and their children and families, James Fowler and wife Lacy and their child Coleman Fowler, Tyler Turner and wife Emily and their child Elizabeth Tuner, Bethanie Nicar and her children, Thomas James Nicar, Madison Nicar, Rylan Turner and his child Grayson Turner, and Chloey Turner; a sister, Betty Whitten of Cuero, TX; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family thanks Marilyn Hurd, April Hamilton and Quinta Amare and the staff at Life Touch Hospice for the love comfort and care given to Louise.
A private family graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, December 10, 2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Dwight Craig officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia.
Memorial donations may be made to Life Touch Hospice or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
