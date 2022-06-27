Thomas Lewis Stone, 85, of Magnolia passed away Friday, June 24, 2022 at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
Thomas was born on January 15, 1937 in Crowell, TX to the late Louis Henry and Nancy Lena (Porter) Stone.
Thomas is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Stone North of Independence, MO; siblings, Dorothy Mullinax of Chesapeake, VA, Marilyn Ainsworth (Joe) of Electra, TX, Curtis Stone of Texas, John Stone (Gail) of Lovelady, TX, and Nancy Donges (Randy) of Lockhart, TX.
Interment of ashes will be in the Crowell Cemetery in Crowell, TX.
Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.