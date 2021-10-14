Cloyd Cloud, 95, of Waldo passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at his home.
Cloyd was born on September 2, 1926 in McNeil to the late Lawrence Estes and Deborah Grace (Baskin) Cloud. He served in the United States Army and was a mechanic and the owner of Cloud’s Garage. He was a member of the Shiloh Baptist Church in Lamartine where he served as a deacon. He was a retired member of the Waldo Fire Department. Cloyd enjoyed working in his garden, playing dominoes, making peanut brittle, fishing, and talking with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother, Lloyd Cloud; and sisters Helen Duke, Melba Ray Booth and Maurine Rowe Clark.
Cloyd is survived by his wife of 72 years, Jeroline Maloch Cloud of Waldo; daughters, Kerry Keith and husband Steve of Magnolia, Jan Otwell and husband Wayne of Houston, and Laurie Hicks and husband Bo of Magnolia; grandchildren, Korey Keith and wife Kim of Magnolia, Kyle Keith and wife Mandi of Texarkana, Gina Williams and husband John of Crosby, TX, Hayden Hicks of Magnolia, and Katy Nix and husband Dillon of Magnolia; great-grandchildren Kamdyn Keith and Kollier Keith of Magnolia, Reece Keith of Texarkana, Nick Hillman of Atascocita, TX, Jacob Hillman and Cayman Allen of Crosby, TX, and Travis Williams of The Woodlands, TX; a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 15, 2021 at the Shiloh Baptist Church with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Ed Phillips and Bro. David Watkins officiating. Burial will be in the Shiloh Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Don Ray, Mark Hillard, Allen Rowe, Steve Keith, Bo Hicks and Wayne Otwell. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Magness and Ed Winberry.
Memorial donations may be made to the Shiloh Cemetery, 1650 Columbia Road 41, Waldo, AR 71770.
