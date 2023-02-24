Chris Hurley, 59, of Waldo passed away Thursday, February 23, 2023 at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
Chris was born on February 28, 1963 in Lewisville. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Magnolia, where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher.
Chris spent many years as an educator, working as a classroom teacher at Waldo High School, dean of Students and principal at Waldo Elementary, principal at Stephens High School, assistant principal at Central Elementary in Magnolia, principal at Magnolia Junior High School, and superintendent at Columbia Christian School, director of School Improvement, and director of Support Services, retiring in August of 2020.
Chris was preceded in death by his father, Gary Thomas Hurley; grandparents, Wilburn and Berniece Hurley, Flora Millsapps Christie and Malvin Edward Christie, and Eldridge and Cleo Burns; father and mother-in-law, Arthur and Peggy Miner.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Lisa Hurley of Waldo; sons, Andy (Katy) Hurley of Carthage, TX and Jesse Hurley of Camden; grandchildren, Piper Hurley and Everly Hurley of Fordyce, Reagan Hurley of Camden, Everett, Jud, and Sadie Aaron of Carthage, TX; mother, Ann (Milburn) Burns of Lewisville; stepmom, Dianne Hurley of Stamps; sister, Sharla (Bruce) Cannon of Norman, OK; brother, Stan (Michelle) McMurrough of Stamps; sister and brother-in-law, Cheryl (Mark) Babb; and a host of extended family and friends.
A visitation will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, February 27, 2023 at First Baptist Church in Magnolia with funeral services to follow at 10 a.m. with Bro. Dustin Wisely and Bro. Roger Dunlap officiating.
The burial will be in the Shiloh Cemetery in Lamartine under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Alphin, Harvey Sellers. Jimmy Walker, David Moore, John Griffin and Mitchell Hamm. Honorary pallbearers will be Chris’s Sunday school class.
The family requests memorial donations be sent to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O .Box 456, Magnolia, AR 71754.