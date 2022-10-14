Phillip Douglas Baucum, 69, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the Magnolia Regional Center.
Phillip was born on March 2, 1953. He was an independent truck driver.
Phillip was preceded in death by his parents, William Perry and Margaret (Chamberlain) Baucum; wife, Theresa Juarez Baucum of 21 years; and brother-in-law, Gregory Larry Juarez.
He is survived by his brother, Richard (Susan) Baucum of Metairie, LA; mother-in-law, Marie (Ramirez) Juarez of Baytown, TX; brother-in-law, Larry (Elizabeth) Juarez of Baytown, TX; nephews and nieces, Erin Baucum of Metairie, Brittany (Michael) Theiler, Bailey (Michael) Crawford, Carson Juarez and Carter Juarez, all of Baytown, Peyton Zickefoose and Sarah Zickefoose of Baytown; and great nieces and great nephews.
Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia.