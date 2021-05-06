Robert Earl White was born March 29, 1948, in Norphlet to Ajor “A.J.” White and Effie Lee Jones White. He departed this life on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the VA Medical Center in Little Rock.
Robert accepted Christ at an early age. He united with St. John Missionary Baptist Church where he served as deacon until his health failed him.
He was a graduate of Smith High School in Norphlet in 1966. Robert was drafted into the United States Army and was a Vietnam veteran. After his military tenure, he returned to El Dorado and worked for several trucking companies, AmerCable, Lift Truck Service Center, and retired from Hugg and Hall Equipment Co.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Kobi Minor.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Barbara White; three daughters, Angelina Hill (Art), Dana McGinister (Gene) and Deena Jenkins; three sons, Patrick Minor (Crystal), Christopher Minor (Latoya), and Gabe White; one brother, Sylvester White (Jennie); 22 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Friday, May 7 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia. Viewing will take place Saturday at St. John Missionary Baptist Church in El Dorado from 1 p.m. until service time.
A celebration of life service will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church in El Dorado. Burial with military honors will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in El Dorado under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Eulogist will be Rev. Patrick Minor.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending the visitation and service.
