Funeral services for Dot Lewis of Mount Holly will be held at the Mount Holly Community Church, 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 15, 2023 with Bro. Steve Davis officiating.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Dot passed away the morning of May 10, 2023 at the age of 79, after a short battle with lung cancer. She was surrounded by her husband, the love of her life, Pat Lewis, her daughter Lori Moeller, and her son Tony Lewis. She embraced her last few months with dignity and grace while enjoying visits from family and childhood friends whom she stayed connected to her entire life.
She was a graduate of McRae High School in Mount Holly and attended Henderson State University. A proud rural letter carrier for the U.S Postal Service for more than 34 years, she could change a flat tire in record time as well as any man. She enjoyed her retirement traveling on many cruises with family and friends and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren, whom she adored.
She was an avid reader, precision seamstress and well-known cook and gardener. She could read a 400-page novel in one afternoon. She taught herself the art of heirloom sewing when her first grandchild John was born, making many cherished gowns & heirlooms. She and Pat raised a plentiful garden every year. She enjoyed canning vegetables, making jellies and jams, and sharing her famous homemade salsa with family and friends. Her family was raised “farm to table.”
Dot was known for her quick wit, tenacity, and “strong” woman qualities. She was born into a lineage of strong-willed Reeves women. She was also very proud to be one of a few female rural letter carriers at the time of her service.
She is survived by her husband, Pat Lewis, to whom she was married for 61 years; her daughter, Lori Moeller (Frederick); her son, Tony Lewis (Debbi); her grandchildren, John Moeller (Kelsey), Madison and Caroline Moeller, David Brown, Danielle Cantrell (Joe), and Patrick Lewis; her brother, Ralph Ogburn; and a host of nieces and nephews whom she considered as her own. She was blessed with great joy last year with two great-grandchildren, Max Moeller and Stella Cantrell.
She was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Lewis; her parents, Richard and Oleta Ogburn; mother and father-in-law, Alice and Rob Lewis; siblings, Jake and Jimmy Ogburn; sister, Martha Watson; and brother-in-law, Gerald Lewis.
Pallbearers will be Robert Parks, Biff and Greg Ogburn, Steve Lawson, Joe Cantrell and Bruce Darden.
Honorary pallbearers include Ronnie Thomasson, Ronnie Hayes, Daymon Davis and Craig Williams; her grandsons; and Tony’s “adopteds.”
The family thanks the physicians who have cared for her over the years: Dr. John Ledbetter, Dr. James Sheppard, Dr. Lauren Monteith, Dr. Scott Barron and recently Dr. Ron Hammett. Special thanks to Jennifer, Ashley, and Bro. Luther at LifeTouch Hospice for all the great care and assistance to the family.
Psalms 116:15 “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.” Rest in peace Momma, your legacy will live in our hearts forever.
Memorials can be made to Mount Holly Community Church, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, or the charity of your choice.