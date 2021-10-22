Annie Mae Briggs, affectionately known as “Ms. Mae,” 78, of Stamps, formerly of Buckner, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
On May 4, 1943, Printis and Fannie Mae Biddle welcomed another baby girl into their already fast-growing family. They named her Annie Mae. Harvey, Hampton, Wilton Rayford, Bernice, Harold, Eugene, Horace, Herman and James were also awaiting her arrival. Printis and Fannie would then welcome Leon, Rollie Lee, and Bessie Mae to complete their family. Horace and Leon are now the only remaining siblings.
Annie was raised in a strict, honest, hardworking Christian family. The Biddle family joined with Shiloh Church of God in Christ between 1953 and 1954. Annie said an eternal yes to God and became a faithful member and Sunday school teacher.
Annie attended the Lafayette County Training School in Buckner. She met and married Bobby Lee Henderson Sr., and to their union, seven children were born.
Annie believed in caring for her doting children and worked many different jobs over the years to provide for her family. She hauled pulpwood, worked at her brother Hampton’s sawmill, raked, and mowed yards, worked on production lines at factories, worked as a certified nursing aide, became a small business restaurant owner, affectionately named “Shirley’s Place,” and later became a neighborhood candy lady.
Annie loved to cook for her family, friends and church. People came from miles around to taste her “Shirley Burger.” Through the success of her business, she was able to give cookouts, community dinners, and back-to-school events to the families in the neighborhood. Annie was a pillar of her community, and she left a legacy that her children can be proud of.
Two of her children precede her in death, Eric DeWayne and Shirley Renice.
Annie leaves five of her children to cherish her memories, Mary (Willie) Davis of Stephens, Henrietta (L.C.) Curry of Stamps, Bobby Jr. (Faye) Henderson and Teresa Johnson of Buckner, and Linda Morgan (Jessie) Samuels of Stamps. Annie also leaves her grandchildren to cherish her Memories, DeNesha, Anesha, James Jr., Priscilla, LaBronce Jr., Justin, Derrick, DeMarrio, Jarvis, Damien and SaNaria; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Quantavion, D’Qua, Undrea, KeAsia, Jarvis Jr., Jaycen, Jaxon, Kaylyn, Baylee Raye, Lille, Jazmond, King and Amariana, and a host of nephews, and nieces who will also cherish her memories.
Visitation will be until 4 p.m. Friday, October 22 at Reed Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Lakeside Cemetery in Stamps under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC. Elder Maurice Williams will be the eulogist.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
