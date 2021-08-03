Eddie Smith, 73, of Magnolia passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born October 22, 1947 in Magnolia to the late Jessie Edgar Smith and Venetia Oleta (Wisener) Smith. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, the American Legion, played bass for 20-plus years, and loved music, his family, and anyone he met. He never met a stranger.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army from May 10, 1967 to May 9, 1973. He retired from Magnolia Police Department where he was a dispatcher for over 30 years.
Eddie was preceded in death by his parents; grandmother, Leola Wisener; brother, Jimmy Wayne Smith; sister, Martha Cheatham; and three brothers-in-law, Dewey Cheatham, George Montgomery and Eddie Souter.
Eddie is survived by his wife. Diane Montgomery Smith of Magnolia; daughter, Stacy Stanton of Ellwood City, PA; brother, Derrill Smith and wife Lydia of El Dorado; sister-in-law, Mary Souter of Taylor; three brothers-in-law, Richard Montgomery, Billy Montgomery and Bryan Montgomery, all of Magnolia; and two nephews, Scott Smith and wife Ashley of El Dorado, and Jeff Smith of Fayetteville.
Visitation with the family will be 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., with a graveside service to follow at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery with Bro. Allen Garrett officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 38, Magnolia, Arkansas 71753 to assist the family with funeral expenses.
