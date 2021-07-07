Linda Turner Todd was born in Magnolia on September 26, 1953. She was the sixth of eight children born to Herbert D. and Vernice Turner.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Rudolph, Florence, Nathan, Ray, Herbert S., Weber and Gary.
She attended Columbia School of Magnolia. She was one of the first African Americans to be integrated with the Magnolia Public Schools in junior high, and completed high school with the high school graduating class of 1971. She attended SAU for a short time. She joined the work force and worked several years before her last job as a paraprofessional for the Magnolia School District. During this time, she returned to school at SAU Tech where she was awarded scholarships. She was able to bless her grandchild, Sharri, with one of the awarded scholarships for college. She loved the children and was well loved by the students in the school district. She was known by her students as “Mama Linda” or “Grandma Linda.”
Linda joined Trinity CME at a young age. She later joined Beach Hill AME and served diligently as a choir member and on the Usher Board later becoming the president of the Usher Board. She served faithfully until her health declined.
She joined in holy matrimony to Carl Edward Todd on March 21, 1974. To this union two sons were born, Reginald (Miesha) of Dallas and Steven Todd of the home. She also leaves to cherish her memories a daughter, Sherri Sharp of Dallas, goddaughter, Cerosha Harden; godson, Terry Leaks, brother Cedric Turner (Barberina) of Dallas; grandchildren, Sharri, Countess, Adrian, Bryantt, Raija, Raile, RJ, Zane, Jarrod, Tyrese and Trayden; four great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Patricia Turner, Flossie Turner, Sara Todd, Cora Sutton and Connie Todd Samples; brothers-in-law, Thomas Todd (Jackie Ann), Larry Todd (Sharon) and Ronnie Todd (Carla); a lifelong childhood friend of 63 years, Gwen Carter; a special friend, Mary Lou Hunter; a dear sweet classmate/friend, Carrie Gilmore; special friends, Jackie Smith and Brenda Murria; and a host of nieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Marks Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
The Rev. Roy Smith will be the clergyman.
Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask during visitation and the service.
Services are under the direction of Marks Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia. CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.