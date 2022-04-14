Kathy Walker Green of Magnolia passed into God’s loving arms peacefully on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at the age of 59, with her soulmate and husband of 42 years, Randy Green, at her side.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Randy; daughters, Mandy Plyler and April McDowell (Vick); and son, David Green (Mandy). She is also survived by four granddaughters, Addyson and Kinley Plyler, Serenity and Alexandra Green; and grandson, Landon Plyler; father, Sonny (Rufus) Walker; sisters, Kim Newell and Teresa Prestridge; paternal aunt, Lu Waters; and multiple nieces, nephews, and family friends.
Born July 23, 1962 in Magnolia to Sonny and Mary Walker (Lyons), Kathy grew up to be a beautiful young woman who caught the eye of her future husband at the tender age of 14. From that point on Randy knew he would make Kathy his wife, and he gave her a promise ring to make that commitment known. They were married August 4, 1980, and the love between them stayed forever strong.
Kathy has eternally joined her beloved mother, Mary Lyons; paternal grandparents, Edward and Alta Walker; maternal grandparents, Leo and Virginia Gambill; and many other loving relatives.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 15 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16 at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Kory Martin officiating, followed by a graveside service at Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David Green, Danny Green, John Green, Dennis Green, Justin Williamson and Roy Roberson.
