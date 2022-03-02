Vernon Marshall transitioned from this life to eternity Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his family.
He was born February 23, 1965, in Magnolia to the late David and Francile Hayes Marshall. As a little boy he joined New Zion Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend W.C. Tims. He was a 1983 graduate from Walker High School where he played basketball, and later enlisted in the Army National Guard. His talent was being a comedian 24/7, and an artist.
Surviving family members include daughter Sequoyah Moore and son Frankie Moore of San Antonio, TX; sisters, Teresa and Virginia Marshall, Mary Ann Hunter, Miranda Booker and Danielle Barnes; brothers, Elmer Marshall, David Marshall, Daniel Marshall, Willie Manning and David Earl Brown; one aunt, Lorene Pastchol of Magnolia; one uncle, Charles Hayes of Hawthorne, CA; nephews, Tirrell Mixon, Demetrics Flowers, Derrick Marshall, Darius Marshall, and many others; one niece, Mellony Martin of Texas; and a host of great nieces and nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by siblings Charles, Martha Ann, Frankie Lee, and Earnest Marshall.
A celebration of life service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 4, 2022 at Kings Hill Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
The Rev. Derrick Marshall will be the officiant and eulogist.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Thursday, March 3 at Reed Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
