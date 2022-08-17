Jack Reaves, 78, of Stephens passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the Ouachita County Medical Center in Camden.
Jack was born on August 31, 1943 in Magnolia to the late Ervin E. and Allie (Fletcher) Reaves Black. He started working in the oil field industry in the late 1960’s for Tinker Story in Magnolia and worked hard to where he owned his own business, Reaves Oil Field Service Company in Stephens.
Jack was an avid Willie Nelson fan who “thought” he was an accomplished guitar player and singer. He spent many a weekend at the Prescott Raceway drag racing with his sons. He enjoyed fishing with family and friends. He dearly loved his grandkids, as they were always the first and foremost at the top of his list.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Catherine Givens, Noble Reaves and Addie “Jill” Ferguson.
Jack is survived by his wife, Carol Reaves of Stephens; children, Julie Autry and husband Tra of Hallsville, TX, and Andy Reaves of Stephens; grandchildren, Dalton and Alyssa Autry of Hallsville and Josie Reaves of Camden; sisters, Ann Toland and Sue Beasley of Magnolia; a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and many friends.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday, August 18 at Lewis Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Friday, August 19 at the Shiloh Cemetery in Lamartine with Bro. Petie Ward officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Erick Hollis, Chris New, Cody Clark, Justin Clark, Chris Chambliss, and Patrick Lewis.
Jack was a long-time supporter of the Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, and the family requests donations be made to the hospital in his memory.