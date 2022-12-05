Cecile Annette Pyle Camp, 85, of El Dorado, formerly of Magnolia, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Courtyard Health and Rehab in El Dorado.
Cecile was born, September 25, 1937 in the Atlanta community of Columbia County. She was a former member of Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church and currently a member of Brister Baptist Church. She previously worked at Magnolia Quilting and retired from Firestone/Amfuel. She loved gardening, cooking, quilting, fishing and traveling.
Cecile was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred Pyle and Blanche Davis Pyle; husband, George William “G.W.” Camp; brothers, William A. Pyle and Tommy Pyle; and two sisters, Martha Pyle Smith and Louise Pyle Fimple.
Cecile is survived by her two children, Wanda Fuller and husband Gene of Magnolia, and William Donald “Bubba” Camp of Emerson; grandson, David Jeremy Camp and his children, Braydon Camp and Keyle Camp; and four siblings, Charles A. Pyle and wife Joann of Norphlet, Linda Pyle Clark of Spearsville, LA, Polly K. Oliver and husband Dan of Felsenthal, and Donald Pyle of Lisbon; and a host of extended family of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation with the family will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2022, with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Eric Goble officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home in Magnolia. Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Cecile’s nephews will serve as pallbearers.
