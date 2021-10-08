Lenora Glasscock, 90, of Magnolia, formerly of McNeil, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021, at the Wentworth Place Monroe House in Magnolia.
Lenora was a homemaker and a member of the Victory Baptist Church in McNeil. She loved singing with the Columbia County Hayride, the Glasscock Trio, and in church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earnestine Oliver and Emma Francis (Willsie) Crow; husband, Jack Glasscock; brother, James Winfred Crow; and great-grandson, Zaiden Joseph Shoemaker.
Lenora is survived by her sons, Zane Glasscock and wife Kim, and Monty Glasscock of McNeil; grandchildren, Zayna Glasscock of Van Buren, Caitlin Shoemaker and husband Theodore of McNeil, Jill Stockton and husband Kellen of TEXarkana, and Ben Glasscock of McNeil; great-grandson Wyatt Shoemaker of McNeil; special friend, Santos Ascensio of McNeil; special caregivers Stephon Nunnaly and Steve Walker of Magnolia; all her caregivers at Wentworth Place, and the staff of Life Touch Hospice.
Visitation will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the New Hope Cemetery in McNeil with a graveside service to follow at 2 p.m. with Dr. Eric Goble officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Memorial donations may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church, Building Fund, P.O. Box 929, Magnolia, AR 71754.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book or to share a memory.