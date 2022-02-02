George Alvin McKinney was born on July 15, 1937 to Dock and Mollie McKinney in Willisville. He departed his life early Saturday morning, January 29, 2022 at the Springs Rehabilitation Nursing Center in Magnolia.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; O.D., Grady and James; and three sisters, Versie Lee, Zeola and Ora Lee.
He attended school at Sweet Home School in Willisville. He loved hunting, fishing and working.
He leaves to cherish his memories four sisters, Octavia Wingfield of Emmet, Ocie Lee Hill of Dallas, Viola Gulley of Willisville, and Nadine McKinney of TEXarkana; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, February 4, 2022 at Marks Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Marks Funeral Home in Magnolia. The Rev. Patrick Gulley will be the clergyman.
Services are under the direction of Marks Funeral Home, Inc in Magnolia. CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask during visitation and the service.