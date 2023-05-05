James Ray “Rareback” Cooper was born July 8, 1949 to the late Effron Cooper Sr. and Mary W. McKeller Cooper in Magnolia. He transitioned from this life to his heavenly home on Monday, April 24, 2023.
James was baptized at an early age. He later attended church at Westside Church of Christ in Waldo. James was a proud graduate of Magnolia Senior High. He later pursued his education at Southern Arkansas University. He loved playing dominoes and spending time with his grandson Jamarion (Captain Spud) as he called him. He loved to go to the Relay station and horse races. He worked for the International Paper Mill for over 20 years.
James loved his brother and only sister. He had special friends with whom he enjoyed playing dominoes. They didn’t only look at James as a friend, but as a brother. James loved his wife “Ms. Tuddy” as he would say, and she loved her husband “Bubba” as she would say.
James was preceded in death by his grandparents, Watt Cooper, and Sally Cooper; and brothers, John McKeller, Ale Copeland, Corbin Cooper, Colvin Cooper and Effron Cooper Jr.
James leaves to cherish his memories his wife Noble Cooper of Magnolia; his daughters, Porsha Alexander of Pine Bluff, Chiquita Cooper of West Virginia, Quantisha Cooper of Magnolia, and Tammie Alexander of Pine Bluff; two sons, Mario Thomas of Alexandria, LA, and Jeremy Lewis of Little Rock. He leaves all his love to his 21 grandkids whom he loved dearly. James leaves his love to his brother, Larry Cooper of Magnolia, and his sister Marva Jean Cooper of Waldo, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A special thanks goes to his friends Levy Moss, Johnnie R. Lindsey, Otha McKenney and Douglas Smith.
Celebration of Life services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
Burial will follow at Plainview Cemetery in Magnolia, under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, May 5 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.