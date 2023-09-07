Gwendolyn Johnette Dickerson, known affectionately by all as Johnette, passed away peacefully at the Wadley Regional Medical Center in Hope on Thursday, September 7, 2023. Born on January 19, 1941 in Waldo, Johnette was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
For over 50 years, Johnette worked at Firestone/Amfuel. She was an active member of the union. She was also a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Stamps.
Johnette was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Finley and Ava Lee (Cook) Waters; her daughter, Tammy Carwile; her son, Randy Rogers; her brother, Tommy Ray Waters; and her granddaughter, Danielle Carwile.
Her memory will be cherished by her loving husband of 43 years, Jimmy Dickerson of Willisville; her daughter, Cathy Rogers (Nip) of Waldo; her many cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Jamie Carwile of Rosston, Shane Free of Mountain Home, Ava Brown of Willisville, Michael Brown of Waldo, Dewayne Rogers of Alexander, Josh Rogers of Portland, OR, Jaylen Staten, Isaac Staten, and Kinsley Coleman, all of Rosston, Nakya Brown, Briana Hamilton and Cason Brown, all of Willisville, Braxton Brown of TEXarkana, Courtney Rogers of Hot Springs, Jessie Rogers of Alexander, Maddie Rogers and Job Rogers of Portland, and Christian Staten of Rosston; and many extended family and friends.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, September 8, 2023 at Lewis Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the Willisville Methodist Church with Bro. Jerry Evans officiating. Burial will follow in the Willisville Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Jaylen Staten, Isaac Staten, Danny Dickson, Terry Wayne Wilson, David Walker, and Damon Huey.