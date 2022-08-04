Frederick D. Lamay was born October 20, 1969 at Wadley Hospital in TEXarkana to Reverend Corinthians and Mrs. Charlene Lamay. Fred departed this life on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Wadley Hospital.
He accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of the New St. Paul Baptist Church.
Bro. Frederick was blessed with two children, Fred Lamay Jr. and Lederrick Lamay. On February 14, 2015, he married the love of his life, Mrs. Hazel Lamay. With this union, he acquired his bonus children: sons, Chris Mauls, Colby Lamay, Brandon Webb, Tavarrious Webb, Quincy Webb and David Webb, Jr.; and daughters, Jazz, and Venesha Sasser.
He worked as a farm laborer for Stover Enterprises for many years until his health failed. Fred, known to some of his friends as “Lucky,” loved to hunt as well as being with his family and friends. He was also a diehard fan of the Dallas Cowboys franchise.
Bro. Frederick was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richmond and Jessie Lamay, Rosie Mae Gulley and Charlie Brunson.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Hazel Lamay; children, Fred Lamay Jr., Lederrick Lamay, Chris Mauls, Colby Lamay, Brandon Webb (Shanaynnton), Tavarrious Webb (Shannon), Quincy Webb (Myesha), David Webb Jr. (Banaerya), Jazz Lamay, and Charlene Lamay; brother, Cory Lamay; sisters, Tamonica (Richard) Parker and Debra Lamay; grandchildren, Mason Lamay and soon-to-be “Baby” Lamay; nephew, Jaquell Lamay; and a host of bonus grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives, and friends who will miss him dearly.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, August 5 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Lanesport Baptist Church in Garland City. Burial will follow at Wynn Cemetery in Garland under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Overseer Cedric M. Sharp will be the officiant and eulogist.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
