Baine Taylor, 83, of Magnolia passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022. He was born November 28, 1938 in Taylor. He was a member of Rugged Cross Cowboy Church, a past president of the South Arkansas Horse Association, and past board member of the Arkansas State Horse Association.
Baine retired as a butcher and was the former owner of Columbia Packing Company. He was the butcher for Save A Lot for 25-plus years.
Baine was preceded in death by his parents, Fort Henry Taylor Jr. and Mertis Inez (Bonner) Taylor; and a son-in-law, Scott Ray.
He is survived by his wife, Robin Taylor of Magnolia; two sons, Russell Taylor of Waldo, Robert Fort Taylor and wife Amy of Atlanta, TX; daughter, Rhonda Ray of Emerson; grandchildren, Kori Buchanan of Magnolia, Justin Glass and wife Jessi and Jordan Glass of Emerson, Cara Baine Taylor of Atlanta, Payton Parton and husband Kaleb of Vermont, and Dalton Ray of Dallas; great-grandchildren, Maggie and Jaxon Glass, and Masyn Adams, all of Emerson, Blake Russell Buchanan of Magnolia, and Juniper Parton of Vermont; sister, Terri Robinson and husband Charles of Benton, LA; brother, Ronny Taylor of Bossier City, LA; and niece and nephews, Taylor Robinson, Chase Robinson and Eli Brunson, all of Benton, LA.
Visitation with the family will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Rugged Cross Cowboy Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Mike Launius officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Memorial donations may be made to Rugged Cross Cowboy Church, P.O. Box 1220, Magnolia, Arkansas 71754.
Pallbearers will be Justin Glass, Toby Blanchard, Kenneth Robnette, Doug Pharr, Shane Adams and Greg Powell.
