Infant Keziah Sanae Grissom made her earthly arrival on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. She made her heavenly departure on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.
Keziah was born June 28, 2022 in Little Rock to Kendrell Burton and John L. Grissom.
Homegoing service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 22 at R.L. Reed Chapel in Magnolia, with burial to follow in the Antioch Cemetery in Magnolia.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Thursday, July 21 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.