Don Collier, 82, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
He was born on December 13, 1938, in Topeka, KS to the late Russell Moline Collier and Elizabeth (Haid) Collier. He was the owner and operator of Collier Excavating and Collier Trucking. He was a huge Kansas City Chiefs fan. He was a well-known dirt track racer in the Topeka area for over 20 years and recently began racing with his son Todd in Texarkana, Vivian and Shreveport.
Don was preceded in death by his parents and 13 brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Collier of Magnolia; three children, Lea Ann Collier Smith and husband Darron of Taylor, and Todd Collier and Robin Carlton, both of Magnolia; six grandchildren, Regan Wakefield and husband Evan of Nashville, Jenna Gordon and husband Channing of Jackson, MS, Dylan Carlton of Conway, Katie Collier of Magnolia, Rocket Smith and Heaven Smith of Taylor; two great-grandchildren, Kamrie Wakefield of Nashville and Addison Gordon of Jackson; two sisters, Beverly Stansbury and Mary Brandenburg of Topeka; and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation with the family will be from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel with a funeral service to begin at 2 p.m. with Bro. Lyndell Chaffin officiating.
