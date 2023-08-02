Rogers Marshall Sr. was born December 12, 1940, in Shongaloo, Louisiana, to the late Evelyn Edward Marshall and the late Andrew Lee Marshall.
Rogers served in the United States Marine Corps. He was skilled as a handyman and had the experience to perform a variety of repairs and insulation. He was an exceptional master carpenter for several years.
Rogers Marshall departed life to his heavenly home on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at the Springs Valley Nursing Home in Camden.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Velma Ree Story Marshall; brothers, Roy Marshall, Clinton “Shorty” Cooper, Elroy Marshall, George Marshall, Walter Jones, Willie Marshall, and Robert Marshall; sister, Ruthie Lee Marshall, son, Ronnie Dekis Marshall, and daughter, Joyce Ann Marshall.
He leaves to cherish his memories with his sisters, Leslie (Louis) Hildreth of Texas, and Christine Vaughn of Toledo, Ohio; daughters, Paulette Reed, Anetta Story, Fercia Marshall, Trina Marshall and Patricia Ann Marshall, all of Magnolia, Malakhi Marshall of Toledo, Ohio, America Marshall and Rose Marie Marshall of Texarkana; sons, Roger (Karmai) Marshall Jr. of Florida, Roger Earl (Sharon) Marshall, and Justin Marshall of Texarkana, and Roderick Marshall of Mexico and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Celebration of Life services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 5, 2023 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
Burial will follow at Kings Hill Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Superintendent Larry Roach will be the eulogist.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Friday, August 5, 2023 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are encouraged but not required while attending the services or during visitation hours. However, wearing masks ensures safety for you and others.