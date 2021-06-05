Maurine Cloud Rowe Clark, 98, of Magnolia passed to her eternal resting place June 4, 2021.
She was born March 9, 1923, to Lawrence and Grace Baskin Cloud in McNeil. Maurine was married for 59 years to Edgar Rowe until the time of his death. She later married a childhood sweetheart, Wesley Dale Clark, and enjoyed 17 years making more happy memories. She will be remembered for her kind deeds for family and friends. She loved cooking, especially cakes, candy, cookies, pies and hot water cornbread, and always had plenty to share with friends. Her favorite hobby was playing Rook with her special friends.
Maurine spent her life in Columbia County working in several factories in the area, beginning with the Box Factory in Waldo and ending her career at Capitol City Quilting Factory, where she was floor supervisor.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; one brother, Loyd (Opal) Cloud; two sisters, Helen (Arthur) Cloud Duke and Melba Cloud Ray Booth and her husbands, Noel Ray and Clay Booth; a special son-in-law, Rodney T. Chambers; and a step-grandchild, Tiffany Smith.
She is survived by her three children, Linda (Joel) Frazier, of Pittsburg, KS, Allen (Anita) Rowe of Sherwood and Carolyn Chambers of Magnolia; stepson, Rodney (Sandy) Clark of Conway; her brother, Cloyd (Jeroline) Cloud of Waldo; four grandchildren, Teresa (Paul) Gutgesell of Overland Park, KS, Jon Frazier of Lafayette, CO, Russell Rowe of Redfield and Gail DeLee of Greenwell Springs, LA; step-grandsons Brad (Dene) Clark of Florida and Ashley (Anitra) Smith of Jacksonville; great-grandchildren, Ty DeLee, Grace (Jordan) Ernst, Dylan DeLee, David Gutgesell, Daniel Gutgesell and Madison Rowe; step great-grandchildren, Ashton Smith, Calvin Clark and Corbin Clark; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Maurine was of the Baptist faith, having been a member of Shiloh Baptist, Lamartine; First Baptist, Waldo; and North Acres Baptist, Magnolia.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Shiloh Cemetery, Lamartine, with Steve Keith officiating and Sara Ray sharing special memories. Visitation will precede the service at 2:30 p.m. Viewing will be available earlier Saturday at Lewis Funeral Home, Magnolia.
A special thanks to all the caregivers at Hughes Cottage and Wentworth Place for the love they have shown to our family during the past few years and to Life Touch Hospice for providing wonderful care during the last week.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of choice.
