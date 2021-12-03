Mary Sue Cheatham was born July 11, 1961, to the late Earline Smith Jones, and the late Eddie Cheatham, in Lewisville. She was called to rest Sunday, November 21, 2021, at her home.
Mary was preceded in death by six brothers, Bobby, Eddie Lee, James Jr., Gary, Billy Joe and Rodney; and two sisters, Brenda, and Sadie Mae.
Mary Sue’s memories will forever live in the hearts of those left behind including four sisters, Georgia Mae, Betty Ann (Vincent) Rose and Gloria, all of Lewisville, and Jessie (Wendell) Eason of Bradley; four brothers, George (Cynthia) of TexARKana, Willie (Carol) and David, all of Lewisville, and Dennis of Hope; a special friend, James Peterson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Wynn Cemetery in Garland under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC. Rev. Frank Thomas will officiate.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, December 3 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.