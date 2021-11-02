Marilyn Reddell, 86, of Magnolia passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021 in the home surrounded by her family.
Marilyn was born on May 29, 1935 in Sicily Island, Catahoula Parish, Louisiana. She was a member of the Central Baptist Church and enjoyed bowling and playing dominos.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Mittie Smith; sister Betty Meadows, and nephew Richard Meadows.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, James Reddell and daughter Susan Reddell of Magnolia; nephews, Phil Meadows of Magnolia, Marshall Meadows of Branson, Missouri, Bill Meadows of Burleson, Texas, and John Reddell and wife Michelle of Houston, Texas.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, November 5, 2021 at the Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery with Bro. Steve Ford officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to Central Baptist Church, 207 W. Union, Magnolia, AR 71753 or to Columbia County Animal Protection Society (CCAPS), PO Box 2003, Magnolia, AR 71754.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book or to share a memory.