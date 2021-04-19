Funeral services for Rebecca Anne Blount, 56, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021, will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, April 19, 2021, at Roseland Park Baptist Church, 2130 Hwy 11 N, Picayune, MS. Rev. Dan Young will officiate the service.
Visitation will be2-4 p.m. Monday, April 19, 2021 at Roseland Park Baptist Church.
Local arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
Burial will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021 in Jolley Cemetery, Three Creeks, Union County, Junction City, AR under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home. Bro. Roger Dunlap will officiate the service.
A native of Magnolia, she was a psychiatric nurse practitioner at Pine Belt Mental Health and a member of Roseland Park Baptist Church. Becky will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ellis McKnight; and her brother, Dean McKnight.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted husband, Dr. James Jeffery "Jeff" Blount III; her sons, James Dewey "Jamey" (Penny) Blount, and James Jeffery (Rebecca Sanchez) Blount IV; her grandsons, Landon Blount, E.J. ( Miranda) Flores, and Mylo Flores; her great-grandson, Kannyon Flores; her mother, Grace McKnight; her niece, Sarah McKnight; and her nephew, Andrew McKnight.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lottie Moon Missions, care of Roseland Park Baptist Church, 2130 Hwy 11 North, Picayune, MS 39466; Pearl River County SPCA, 1700 Palestine Rd, Picayune, MS 39466; or the ASPCA, www.aspca.org.
