Lois Jean “Jeanie” Rowe, 70, of Magnolia, formerly of Waldo, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Arkansas Heart Hospital in Little Rock.
Jeanie was born October 29, 1952 in Waldo to Lawrence Elzie Foster and Dorothy Ann (Webb) Foster.
Jeanie grew up in Waldo and graduated from Waldo High School. She attended cosmetology school and began the first of three careers as a hairdresser. Later she was employed by Peoples Bank where she worked for many years advancing to assistant branch manager in Waldo. Finally, she attended Southern Arkansas University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education. She began her third career as a special education teacher, teaching in Waldo, Emerson, and Magnolia. She returned to the university and got her license as a diagnostician and coordinator for special education. She then served that position at Magnolia School District Special Education Department until her retirement.
In November 1970 Jeanie wed Jerry Rowe, and they were happily married until his death in 2006. Although Jeanie had no children of her own, she loved children and helped care for her great nephew, Dakota. She looked upon him as the son she never had. She doted on all her nephews, nieces, and great nephews and nieces, looking after them and babysitting as often as she could.
Jeanie was a member of First Baptist Church in Waldo. She taught children’s Sunday School, helped with Children’s Church, and sang in the choir.
Jeanie was a woman devoted to her family and friends. She loved life and was full of fun and vitality. She was loved by all who knew her, and she will be missed by a host of family and friends.
Jeanie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph Jerald “Jerry” Rowe; and a brother-in-law, Jacky Bradshaw.
She is survived by her two sisters, Mary Bradshaw and Sandra Kimball (Bobby); a brother, Jody Foster (Jeanetta); and a special great nephew, Dakota Skelton and wife Kayla and their daughter, Olivia; and an extended family of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Family visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Lewis Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. David Watkins officiating.
Burial will follow at Columbia Cemetery north of Waldo.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children Hospital or to First Baptist Church in Waldo.
Pallbearers will be Brian Coulter, Britain Coulter, Chuck Rowe, Brad Edington, Aaron Wilkerson and Lance Bradshaw.