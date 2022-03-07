Delphia Foster Egger, 85, of Arkadelphia passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022 at her home.
Delphia was born on December 3, 1936 in Emerson to the late John M. and Edna M. (Hanson) Foster.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don L. Egger; son, Gary D. Egger; sisters, Donni D. Hanson and Deva Nell Thomas; brothers-in-law, Looney Thomas, Jim McWilliams and John Egger; and nephew, Ricky Stewart.
Delphia is survived by her sister, Sherma Ann McWilliams of Emerson; nephews, Johnny Stewart, Mike McWilliams of Emerson, and Jim McWilliams of Monroe, LA; nieces, Kathy Camp of Emerson and Donna Bowman of Homer, LA; and a special great nephew, Shane McWilliams.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at the Hephzibah Cemetery in Emerson with Dr. Eric Goble officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia.
