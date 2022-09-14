Darlyne Smith, 89, of Magnolia, formerly of Stephens, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the Summit Health and Rehabilitation Center in Taylor.
Darlyne was born on March 25, 1933, in Manchester, KS to the late Harold Eugene and Mildred (Eaves) Finn. She was the cafeteria manager and retired from the Stephens Public Schools. She was a longtime, active, and faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Stephens. She enjoyed gardening and yard work. She loved attending ballgames and cheering for her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Randy Harold Smith.
Darlyne is survived by her husband, Herbert Smith of Magnolia; daughters, Shelley Cassidy of Magnolia and Sandra (Jeff) Swilley of Camden; sister, Colleen Kaiser of Littleton, CO; grandchildren, Jason (Laura) Cassidy and Josh Cassidy of Magnolia, Justin Smith of Deland, FL, Susan Smith of Little Rock; great-grandchildren, Audrey Cassidy of Magnolia, Jaylen Carroll and Parker Carroll of Little Rock, Rayne Smith and Cash Smith of Deland; nephew, Kevin (Tania)Kaiser of Aurora, CO; and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, September 16 at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, September 17 at Lewis Chapel with Bro. Sandy Carter officiating. Burial will follow at Sharman Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Josh Cassidy, Jason Cassidy, Bo Moses, Richard Hughes, Jeff Swilley and Rodney Dailey.
Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 176, Stephens, AR 71764.