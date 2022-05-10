Ernestine “Tina” Puska, 93, of El Dorado, formerly of Waldo, Arkansas went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at her home.
She was born in Waldo on April 11, 1929 to the late Ernest Linwood Kimbell and Carrie Alice (Anderson) Kimbell.
Ernestine was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters and three brothers.
She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Marvin Gerald Puska whom she married on November 9, 1947; two sons, Gerald Wayne Puska and wife Paula of Strong and David Paul Puska and wife Mitzi of Parkers Chapel; seven grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 11 step great-grandchildren; a sister, Sybil Gaskill of Harrison; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.
A private family burial took place at Shiloh Cemetery in Waldo under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
