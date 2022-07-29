Frederick D. Lamay, 52, of TexARKana, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Wadley Regional Medical Center in TEXarkana.
Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC, in Magnolia.
Updated: July 29, 2022 @ 1:54 am
