Joe Ben Burchfield, 88, of Magnolia passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. He was born on September 18, 1934 in College Hill. He was a lifelong resident of Columbia County and a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
He graduated from McNeil High School in 1952 and was a 1956 graduate of Henderson State Teachers College. His first job out of college was history teacher and basketball coach at McNeil High School. In 1967, he began working for Pizza-Q, opening and managing restaurants. With that sauce recipe, he continued to make the best pizzas for years. He later worked in sales for Peace Flooring. After retirement, he drove a school bus for Waldo schools and he was the best carpenter/handyman around. He could build or fix anything, especially if one of his girls needed anything.
He was a fierce protector of his girls. One evening, he realized some junior high boys were peeping into a window. He was at the door chasing them down, almost catching up with them as they scrambled away on their bicycles, and he almost caught them.
He was a lifelong Razorbacks fan, a good cook and an amazingly smooth dancer. He loved being at the family farm in College Hill, and if we couldn’t find him, that’s usually where he was. He loved a cold popsicle on a hot day and he made a great ham biscuit for breakfast. He was a man of few, and choice, words. He kind of had a language all his own, and it often took a few minutes to figure out exactly what he was trying to say. One of the sweetest memories was that his adult daughters were there when he was baptized at Calvary Baptist Church in the early 2000’s.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Mattie Martha Burchfield and Wesley Burchfield; and siblings, Ira Burchfield, A.G. Burchfield, Gladys Gleason, Louise Inscore, Lloyd Burchfield, Russell Burchfield, Pete Burchfield, Rodney Burchfield, Marjorie Janssen and Frank Burchfield.
Surviving him are his daughters, Terrie Jurney (Gary) of Cypress, TX, Karon Carmony of Hot Springs, Dana Harris (Ron) of McNeil and Joie Franks (Andy) of Texarkana; grandchildren, Melissa Szymanowski (Titus), Ben Jurney (Taylor), Kristen Carmony, Kaylin Carmony (Brooke), Laura Jurney, Haley Franks (Taylor), Neil Carmony (Nadiyah), Reagan Phillips (Zack), Karlee Carmony (Peyton), and Kristopher Carmony. He was also very proud of his six great-grandchildren, Eli, Henry, Ezra, Ellison, Nora and Cole.
Visitation with the family will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 16 at Lewis Funeral Home.
Service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at the funeral home chapel, with Bro. Danny Bullock officiating.
Pallbearers will be Ben Jurney, Titus Szymanowski, Taylor Flowers, Zack Phillips, Derek Burchfield and Jacob Burchfield.