Ronnie Eugene Woodard, 80, of Magnolia, formerly of Springhill, LA, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023 at The Springs of Magnolia Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Ronnie was born on December 20, 1942 in Ringgold, LA to the late Rev. Willie Woodard and Helen Elizabeth (Loftin) Woodard. He was a retired salesman for the Red River Motor Company in Bossier City, LA. He was a former member of the Central Baptist Church and a current member of the Antioch East Baptist Church.
Ronnie is survived by his wife of 30 years, Melba Frazier Woodard of Magnolia; sons, Shane Woodard of Shreveport, LA and Sterling (Emily) Woodard of Georgetown, TX; sister, Virginia Bennett of Calhoun, LA; step-daughters, Kim (Ray) Hearron of Monticello, Kristy (Brandon) Morrison of Sheridan, and Kelly Baker (Grant) Lewis of Haynesville, LA; grandchildren, Shelby Woodard, Dillon Woodard, Christian (Katrina) Woodard of Crown Point, IN, Matthew Morrison of Sheridan, Noah (Bailey) Hearron of Monticello, Hunter (Kelsey) Baker of Haynesville, Skylar (Kyle) Garner of Monticello, and Carley (Josh) Cox of Fayetteville; and a host of extended family and friends.
Family visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia. Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
The family requests memorial donations be made to the Antioch East Baptist Church, 370 Columbia Road 25, Magnolia, AR 71753.