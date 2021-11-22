Bobby Charles Morris, 71, of Magnolia passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021 at the Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado.
Bobby was born on April 5, 1950 in Magnolia. He was a member of the First Apostolic Church of Magnolia and the ACTS Church in Stephens. He worked as a mechanic for George Stewart Construction Company, Magneto Service and Supply Company for 39 years, and Smith Lawn Care for the past two years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elzie Nathan and Verda (Jacks) Morris; and a son, Kevin Charles Morris.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 42 years, Brenda Kay Morris; daughter-in-law, Katie Rose Morris; grandson, Charles Wayne Morris; sister-in-law, Betty Sue Lineberry all of Magnolia; and a host of extended family and friends.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021 at the Lydesdale Cemetery with Pastor Jeremy Morris officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, November 26 at Lewis Funeral Home. The honorary pallbearer will be his grandson, Charles Wayne Morris.
Memorial donations may be made to the First Apostolic Church of Magnolia, P.O. Box 1840, Magnolia, AR 71754.
