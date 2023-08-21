Willie Bernard Frazier, 58, of Stephens passed away Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Wentworth Place in Magnolia.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Thursday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Celebration of life services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, August 25, 2023 at Harrison Chapel in Waterloo.
Burial will follow at Harrison Chapel Cemetery under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
The Rev. Victor Morgan will be the eulogist.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending the services or during visitation hours.