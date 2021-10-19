Enid Jane Patrick, 82, of Montgomery, AL, formerly of Magnolia, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at the Jackson Hospital in Montgomery.
Enid was born on October 20, 1939 in Magnolia. She worked for several years for the JC Penny Department Store. She was a member of the Dalraida United Methodist Church in Montgomery and the Friendship Club for over 20 years. She was an avid reader of mystery novels and was an excellent cook.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wendell H. and Iley Maye (Berry) Utley; husband, Harold Patrick; children, Shelly Marie Patrick, Jackie Patrick Stahley and Michael Curtis Patrick.
Enid is survived by a longtime, faithful family friend and caregiver Daniel Smith of Montgomery; friend, Crystal Marlette of Montgomery; stepsister, Linda Cornwell of Magnolia; step-nieces, and her longtime friends of Magnolia.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. with Dr. Eric Goble officiating. Burial will be in the Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery.
CLICK HERE to sign the guest book or to share a memory.