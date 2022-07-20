John J. Morrison, 82, of Waldo passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center in Magnolia.
John was born on August 6, 1939 in Ochelata, OK to the late Guy Morrison Sr. and Arlene (Donaldson) Morrison. He served in the United States Army and was a Mason in Bartlesville, OK. John was a hard-working, multi-talented man working in the industries from rock masonry, oil field pipe-line construction, to highway construction.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Steve Morrison; and brothers, Guy Morrison Jr. and Ronnie Morrison.
John is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Gene and Martha Morrison of El Dorado, Mike and Kathy Morrison of Haskell, OK, and Scott and Tonya Morrison of Magnolia; grandchildren, James Morrison of Maui, HI, David and Jennifer Morrison of El Dorado, Matthew and Sher Morrison of Wasilla, AK, Ashley and Shane Glover of Haskell, OK, Wesley Morrison of Haskell, OK, Brandy Morrison of Plain Dealing, LA, Megan and Cody Wreyford of Magnolia, ARs, Lane Morrison of Lane, KS, Lindy Redmon of Florida, Heather Ball of Little Rock and Amanda Barnes of Ochelata, OK; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia. Funeral services with military honors will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Lewis Chapel with Pastor Jason Wylie officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.